|
|
Richard G. Green, born Feb. 2, 1936, of Yardley, Pa., passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Arden Courts in Yardley, Pa. He was 83 years old.
Richard was born in Manhattan, N.Y., and was a proud veteran of the Korean War. After four years of military service, he returned to New York where he worked for Greenwood Mills in Manhattan. There, he fell in love at first sight with Marie Mooney. After a brief courtship, they married, moved to Brooklyn, and started their family.
Richard became a New York City Police Officer in 1964. He worked through all the boroughs of New York City, and ultimately became an NYPD Detective. He retired with distinction in 1990. In 2002, Richard and Marie moved to Langhorne, Pa.
Richard was always a man of service. In addition to his military service in the U.S. Air Force, and public service with the NYPD, Richard was a 4th degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Councils, St. Raphael the Archangel No. 3507, and Father James J. McCafferty Council No. 11013, where he served as an Officer - Outside Guard. He was a member of the Legion of Mary and Servants of Mary in St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish in Yardley, Pa. As part of his service, Richard would lead the Rosary and prayers at assisted living homes.
Richard-is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Jean Green and Ray Willhoft of Yardley, Pa., Mary G. and Geordy Hallman of Columbia, S.C., and Celine and Darren Geiger of Bayville, N.Y.; grandchild, Maeve Geiger; brother, Walter Donovan and his wife, Annamarie Donovan; and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Richard's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Avenue, Yardley, Pa., where family and friends may call at 10 a.m. Military burial with full honors will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
Should family and friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the () and (stjude.org).
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
www.fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 29, 2019