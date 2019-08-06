Home

Richard Hechler

Richard Hechler Obituary
Richard "Rick" Hechler of Morrisville, PA passed away peacefully at his residence on Aug. 2, 2019. He was 73.

His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home, 990 South Broad St., Trenton, NJ 08611, where visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 400 Woolsey St., Hamilton, NJ 08610.

Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home, Trenton, N.J.

www.chiacchiosouthview.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 6, 2019
