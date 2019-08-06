|
Richard "Rick" Hechler of Morrisville, PA passed away peacefully at his residence on Aug. 2, 2019. He was 73.
His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home, 990 South Broad St., Trenton, NJ 08611, where visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, 400 Woolsey St., Hamilton, NJ 08610.
