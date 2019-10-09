|
Richard J. Bolinski of Bensalem passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
He was the husband of Rita (Saccuccu), father of James D. (Brenda), Cindy Nagel (Rick), and the late Maria, and the brother of Carmela Hughes. He will also be sadly missed by five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1704 Bristol Pike, Bensalem PA 19020. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Research Hospital, or to the family to defray expenses.
McElvarr Funeral Homes,
Philadelphia
www.mcelvarrfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 9, 2019