Richard J. Flanigan Jr. passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 76.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Richard J. Sr. and Emilie Flanigan, he had been a Levittown resident for over 50 years. Mr. Flanigan proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was employed as a supervisor for Meenan Oil Company for over 30 years. He was an active member of St. Mark Church, where he served as a eucharistic minister and volunteered at the annual carnival.
Husband of the late Linda "Wendy" Flanigan, he is survived by three daughters, Linda Eckel (Mark), Denise Sabella (Mike) and Anna Marie Keenan (Bill), and his grandchildren, Justin, Michael, Nikki, James, Patrick, and Jacob. He is also survived by two sisters, Emilie Walton (Donald) and Kathleen Freas (the late Dick), along with several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday morning, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Boroughwww.wadefh.com