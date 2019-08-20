|
Richard J. Fluehr Jr. passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Rick was a 4th generation funeral director. He was born in Philadelphia and was a lifelong resident of Bensalem. He attended St. Charles Borromeo Elementary School in Bensalem and went onto Holy Ghost Preparatory School, where he lettered in baseball and basketball, graduating in 1978. He attended Mercer County Mortuary Science program and became a licensed funeral director in 1982.
Rick worked tirelessly since he was 15 years old in the family business, while dedicating his life to the funeral profession. He was the great grandson of the original Fluehr Undertaker, established in 1898 in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
He followed in the footsteps of his father, Richard, and his grandfather, John F., servicing the communities of Philadelphia and Bucks County for almost 40 years. He was highly regarded by his peers in the funeral industry and developed strong ties with the families he serviced, as well as business associates in the industry. Rick emulated his father and grandfather by continuing to serve families with the same sincerity, integrity, and compassion.
Rick was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and an Eagles season ticket holder. He loved following his two daughters' sporting endeavors at Nazareth Academy High School. He was a loyal fan of The University of Scranton Lady Royals Basketball team. No matter the distance or the weather, Rick never missed one of his daughter's games.
Rick was a 4th degree member of the St. Charles Borromeo K of C Council 4279, St. John Neumann assembly.
In recent years, he enjoyed relaxing at his beach house and walking the boardwalk with his wife at the Jersey Shore.
He was the beloved husband for 35 years to Joan (Foy) Fluehr for 35 years, the devoted father of Courtney (Adam Zinman) and Lindsay, the loving son of Richard J. Fluehr Sr. and the late Marylou (Gargie), and the cherished brother of Beth Ann Wise (the late Michael) and Karen Heinkel (Christopher). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Bristol Pike and Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to one of the following: The University of Scranton Lady Royals Basketball, Brown Hall, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510, www.scranton.edu/advancement/form/athletics_giving.shtml; Nazareth Academy High School Athletics, 4001 Grant Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114, www.nazarethacademyhs.org/support-nazareth/online-giving; or St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 20, 2019