Richard J. Fluehr passed away December 13, 2019, peacefully at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ surrounded by his loving family. He was 84.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (Gargie); loving father of Beth Fluehr-Wise (the late Mike), Karen Heinkel (Chris), and the late Richard J. Fluehr Jr. (Joan); devoted grandfather of Courtney, Lindsay, Lauren, Michael, Nicholas, Alexandra, and Gabrielle; brother of Theodore R. Fluehr, Sue Ziegler, and the late John F. Fluehr III, and Lawrence F. Fluehr. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Richard was born and raised in Philadelphia, the son of John F. Fluehr Jr. and Roselene (Gerhard). He was a third-generation funeral director in Philadelphia, and Bensalem. He was a graduate of North Catholic High School, Class of 1955, and Eckels College of Mortuary Science in 1959. He joined his father in the family business, working alongside him and his two brothers for many years. In 1964, he established the Fluehr Funeral Home in Andalusia (Bensalem) and was proud to have his son, Richard Jr. join him in 1980.
Richard married the love of his life, Mary Lou Gargie, in 1959. Together they raised a family above the funeral home where they lived and worked for almost 50 years. He was an active parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church, and a 4th degree member of the St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council #4279, St. John Neumann Assembly. Together with his wife, they enjoyed entertaining and hosting an annual Christmas Eve celebration at the funeral home for many years. He had a passion for boating and named their first boat, Lady Lou, after his beloved wife. In recent years, he enjoyed spending time on his current boat "Lots of Life" and sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. Some of Richard's favorite activities and most cherished memories included sailing in the British Virgin Islands with friends, vacationing with family in the Caribbean, going out for oysters, and drinking a good Manhattan.
Relatives, friends, members of Lower Bucks Chamber of Commerce, and St. Charles Borromeo, Knights of Columbus Council #4279, St. John Neumann Assembly are invited to attend his viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, and from 8:15 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13) Bensalem, PA 19020, The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Bristol Pike and Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to one of the following: St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem PA 19020; Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, 1663 Bristol Pike, Bensalem PA 19020; The Samaritan Center at Voorhees, 265 NJ-73 Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 15, 2019