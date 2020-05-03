|
Richard L. "Dick" Foster, retired President and CEO of PKF-Mark III, Inc. in Newtown, Pa., passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 90.
He was a beloved man, husband, father and grandfather.
Dick is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Stride); his sister, Gail Johnson of Omaha, Neb.; his children, Erik (Kathleen) of Newtown, Bruce (Rev. Bette-Jo) of Port Orange, Fla., Karin Hillegas (Terry-deceased) of Louisville, Colo., and Kristin Glover (Roger) of Richmond, Va.; his grandchildren, Shane Foster of Atlanta, Ga., Victoria Foster of San Clemente, Calif., Robert Foster of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Brodie Hillegas (Shelby) of Austin, Texas, Bergen and Ben Hillegas of Louisville, Colo., JT Glover of Burlington, Vt., and Matthew, Brett and Mia Glover of Richmond, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was born in Ipswich, Mass. on Aug. 1, 1929 to Lawrence and Doris (Woodsum) Foster. He grew up in South Hamilton, Mass.
He was a proud graduate from MIT in 1951 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. While at MIT, Dick was in ROTC-Air Force and upon graduation, he was stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio. After the Air Force, he moved to Omaha, Neb. to begin his construction career with Peter Kiewit Sons, Inc., which included work in Greenland and many U.S. states.
While in Omaha, he met and fell in love with a UN-O grad named Marilyn Stride. They were married for almost 64 years.
Dick, Bill Perkins and Al Kanak began PKF in 1966 in Newtown, Pa. and then in 1979, he became President and CEO of PKF-Mark III, Inc., a highly successful construction company, which was due to the tireless effort of integrity and attention to detail by the entire PKF family. He was known for being firm but fair, and valued each PKF employee and their families, especially spending time with them at company summer picnics and Christmas parties.
Dick was a member of the National Utility Contractors Assoc. (NUCA) and New Jersey Utility and Transportation Contractors Assoc. (UTCA). His career included a national award from NUCA in 1997 and he received numerous accolades for his hard work and dedication in the construction industry. He also was on the Boards for the Bucks Co. Council of the Boy Scouts of America and On Eagles Wings, a non-profit Canadian mission organization.
Dick, Marilyn and their children are charter members of the Lutheran Church of God's Love in Newtown. He and Marilyn loved to travel and visited many wonderful destinations around the world, as well as many ski vacations. Also, Dick enjoyed the many tennis tournaments with the Beaumont Drive gang. His favorite vacations were the numerous family trips to Tumbling River Ranch in Colorado.
Dick valued hard work, loved his family, his PKF family, and left a legacy to be admired by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed. Love you forever Pop!!!
A memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of God's Love in Newtown at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020