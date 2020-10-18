Richard M. Kopchik passed away at home in Southampton, Pa. surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday October 11, 2020.He was born in 1941 in Punxsutawney Pennsylvania and moved to Beaver Falls as a child.He was the son of the late Peter and Irene (Shema) Kopchik, and the brother of Eileen (Kopchik) Fugate. He was happily married for 56 years to Joan (Sabo) Kopchik.He is survived by his wife, Joan L. (Sabo) Kopchik, children Ann L. and David P. (Christine Preston) Kopchik, sister Eileen Kopchik (Warren Fugate), and granddaughter Giovanna L. Kopchik.A Requiem of the Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Anne's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1545 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976.Interment to follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.Richard was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and received his PhD from the University of Rochester. He served in the US Army Chemical Corps and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Army Reserves. Following his active duty, he worked as a research chemist for Rohm and Haas, and later as a consultant to Forbo, a European Flooring Manufacturer.After settling in the Philadelphia region, Richard spent his leisure hours with his wife and children exploring cultural, historic, and natural areas. He and his wife had season tickets to the Philadelphia Orchestra, attended theater presentations, visited many historic sites, galleries, and restaurants. He enjoyed canoeing, and generally liked being in natural places. The family has been long-time members of the Churchville Nature Center, and Richard was a founding member of the Friends of Tamanend Park, and remained an active member for many years.He loved to travel and has set foot on every continent, except Antarctica. Through a cousin, he learned about relatives living in Slovakia and was able to meet and visit with them several times, including the farm his grandfather had told him about as a child. He was proud of his Carpatho-Rus heritage and was active in exploring his ancestry.But most of all, he was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed. The family plans to hold a celebration of his life later, in the spring.A Requiem of the Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at St. Anne's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1545 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976. Interment will follow Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.Memorial contributions may be sent to The Parkinson Council, Suite 480, 555 E City Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA., 19004 and to St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1545 Easton Rd. Warrington, PA 18976.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.Shelly Funeral Home,Warrington