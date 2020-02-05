Home

Richard McDermott Sr.

Richard McDermott Sr. Obituary
Richard McDermott Sr., "Rick," of Eagleville, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the age of 75.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late David Peter and Martha Irene (Woodward) McDermott. He was a talented packaging engineer for Amoco/ Silgan Plastics in Langhorne, Pa. for over 20 years and was well-liked and respected by all who worked with him.

Aside from spending time with his family, he enjoyed going to casinos and even spent a short time living in Las Vegas, fulfilling a dream of his later in life. He also enjoyed watching crime shows and the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.

Rick is survived by his brother, David McDermott Jr.; his sister, Irene McNulty (Thomas); his sons, Richard Jr. and William and wife, Jessica; his daughters, Sandra McDermott and Christine Fox and husband, Ronald; grandchildren, William Ricci, Danielle Reiter, Jason Colcott, Lauren Fox and Bentley McDermott; and great-granddaughters, Michaela and Veronica Ricci.

His memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Ekhardt Funeral Home, 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD 21102.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure PSP, 30 E. Padonia Rd., Suite 201, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 5, 2020
