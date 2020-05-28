|
Richard M. Slovich of Holland, Pa. died unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020, in a car accident. He was 64.
Born Sept. 5, 1955 in Levittown, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank Slovich and Rose Rita (Boyle) Slovich.
He began his career at U.S. Steel and became a journeyman pipefitter. Later, he worked at Rohm and Haas as a millwright and finally Merck, where he maintained vaccine production lines and was recognized for his innovative solutions to complex mechanical problems.
He was a lifelong member of the United Steelworkers Union, most recently as a member of Local 1086.
Proud of his work with the United Way, he served a term on the board of directors as an advocate for mental health and substance abuse organizations.
Rich knew how to tell a good story, fix almost anything and found peace in nature. He was kind and generous to anyone in need and worked hard for his family all of his life.
Rich will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Marie T. (Scanlin) Slovich, his daughters, Anna and Katharine (Matthew), his son, Michael (Jessica), as well as his brothers, John, James, and Donald, his sisters, Rose Ann, Mary, and Deborah, and his grandson, Logan.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Frank, and his son, Mark.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 12:15 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 28, 2020