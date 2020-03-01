Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Jennings Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. Jennings Jr. Obituary
Richard T. Jennings Jr. of Bensalem passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was 91.

Born in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Richard was a longtime resident of Bensalem. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. Richard enjoyed traveling with his wife and together they saw many wonderful sites around the country and even in Ireland. He also enjoyed woodworking and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

Richard was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army's 24th Division as a Sergeant during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. After serving, he worked as an auditor for the Philadelphia Electric Company for 46 years.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 65 years, Reta M. (Jones). He also is survived by his three loving children, Deborah Cutuli (John Sr.), Richard T. Jennings III, and William Jennings (Denise); his brother, James Jennings (Margie); eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his grandson, John Michael Cutuli Jr. and daughter-in -law, Patricia A. Jennings.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, at St James Episcopal Church, 330 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047, followed by his service at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School at www.stjo.org/help-native-americans/memorials/

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -