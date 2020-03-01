|
|
Richard T. Jennings Jr. of Bensalem passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was 91.
Born in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Richard was a longtime resident of Bensalem. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. Richard enjoyed traveling with his wife and together they saw many wonderful sites around the country and even in Ireland. He also enjoyed woodworking and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
Richard was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army's 24th Division as a Sergeant during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. After serving, he worked as an auditor for the Philadelphia Electric Company for 46 years.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 65 years, Reta M. (Jones). He also is survived by his three loving children, Deborah Cutuli (John Sr.), Richard T. Jennings III, and William Jennings (Denise); his brother, James Jennings (Margie); eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his grandson, John Michael Cutuli Jr. and daughter-in -law, Patricia A. Jennings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, at St James Episcopal Church, 330 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047, followed by his service at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School at www.stjo.org/help-native-americans/memorials/
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020