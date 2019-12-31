|
|
Richard Thomas Paulus, of Buckingham, Pa., passed away on Sunday Dec. 29, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J. leaving behind a legacy of love, support and kindness. He was 80.
Born in Rockledge Pa., he was the son of late Richard D. and Ruth Paulus, and brother of Karen Paulus of Rockledge, Pa.
Richard was a beloved member of the 1957 class at Lower Moreland High School and a graduate of Temple University. He married his high school sweetheart, Laura Cassel in June 1961. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage and many adventures.
Richard and Laura raised six children - Robin Abraham (Chuck) of Warrington, Rusty (Valerie) of Solebury, Marina Russell (Tom) of Jamison, Jillian Katona (Chris) of Doylestown, Clarke (Stacey) of Robbinsville, NJ and Adam (Kyra) of Doylestown. They have 14 grandchildren.
Nothing made Richard happier than his family. As a self-employed computer consultant who created accounting systems for small businesses, he had a flexible schedule. This allowed him to attend most of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, concerts and art shows - and there were so many! His love and supportive presence will be missed by all who knew him.
Richard was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and a season ticket holder for 28 years. He was a faithful and longtime member of St. John United Methodist Church, Ivyland where he helped send many trailers filled with household goods to help the families in Appalachia through the Red Bird Mission in Beverly, KY.
His family will receive friends and family from 10 a.m. until his Memorial Service, 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 820 Almshouse Rd, Ivyland, PA 18974. His interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be sent to Red Bird Mission c/o St. John's United Methodist Church at the above address.
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 31, 2019