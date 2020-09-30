1/1
Richard W. Whitney Sr.
Richard W. Whitney Sr. passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the age of 86.

Born in Boston, Mass., Mr. Whitney had been a longtime resident of both Levittown and Mystic Island, N.J.

He was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish in Levittown, Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph the Worker Council 4215 and the American Legion in New Jersey.

Until his retirement in 1996, Mr. Whitney was the Vice President of Production for U-Haul International for 38 years. He was a proud U.S. Navy Korean War veteran.

Mr. Whitney was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed, hunting, fishing, boating and clamming.

The beloved husband of 62 years to Sheila (Carley), Mr. Whitney was the loving father of Richard W. Whitney Jr. (Donna), Teresa L. Whitney, Catherine M. Stemme (James) and Dawn J. Shore (James). He was the devoted grandfather of 11; proud great grandfather of seven; and dear brother of Louise Looney and Jan Whitney. He will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Joanna and Sandy from Compassus Hospice, and Mary, his weekend caregiver, for the care given to Richard.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
