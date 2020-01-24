|
Richard W. "(Little) John" Keenan of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was 79.
John was born Sept. 1, 1940 to John Henry and Catherine (Bonsall) Keenan, and was raised in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood. In 1953, his family moved to Germantown where he spent his teenage years.
In 1966, he became an officer in the Lower Southampton Township police department. His career as a police officer ended four years later in 1970, after a motorcycle accident left him blind in his right eye. As a result of this unfortunate accident, John would serendipitously meet Judith Anne Winslow, whom he would go on to marry in 1976.
John worked for 29 years as a machinist before retiring and taking a job working security at Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia, where he and his wife also attended church.
He had a great love of cars and was a hot rod enthusiast. He also was known for his ardent love of music and food.
John is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Judi; his two sons, Jesse and Andy; his daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Rene Melendez; his daughter, Rebekah; and six beautiful granddaughters.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Chandler Hall Hospice services for their kind and wonderful care over the last few months.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia, 13500 Philmont Ave., Philadelphia, Pa., where his family will receive friends from 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon upstairs immediately after.
Flowers or donations may be sent to: Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia in care of Mary Jean Golden. Monetary contributions will be donated to Rock Ministries of Philadelphia.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 24, 2020