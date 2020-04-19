|
Richard Williams "Dick" Hoisington, P.E. died peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 90.
He was the loving and devoted husband of Margaret B. "Peggy" Hoisington, and is also survived by his brother, Harland William "Barney" Hoisington Jr., along with family including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as their spouses and children. Dick was well-loved and admired by family and friends for his gentle nature and nonconformist spirit.
Born in Washington, D.C. and a former longtime resident of Princeton, N.J., at the time of his death, Dick Hoisington lived in Newtown, Pa. with residences on Long Beach Island, N.J. and in Kinsale, County Cork, Ireland.
Dick was a structural and civil engineer, renowned for almost 70 years of engineering design experience. He was a founding partner of two multi-discipline architecture and engineering firms, CUH2A and HACBM, both headquartered in Princeton. Dick was a noted foremost authority and designer in the use of precast concrete and a leader in design/construction research. He also was instrumental in the development of widely-accepted project management practices.
Over the years, Dick designed and managed the engineering of hundreds of significant structures for international corporations, as well as Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and manufacturing companies. He designed buildings for Princeton University, The College of New Jersey, Trenton, and Rutgers University, New Brunswick.
Dick Hoisington remained a consultant for commercial, institutional and housing projects. He was one of the first engineering professionals provided access to the New Jersey shore area for the forensic inspections of structures following Hurricane Sandy, restoring over 200 structures. Dick Hoisington received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Vanderbilt University and earned his M.S. in Structural Engineering from Rutgers University.
Dick had a love for biking and one of his favorite charity events was the Anchor House Ride for Runaways, an annual 7-day, 500-mile fully supported charity bike ride that raises money to support Anchor House, a non-profit agency in Trenton. Anchor House's mission is to provide a safe haven where abused, runaway, homeless, aging out and at risk youth and their families are empowered to succeed and thrive.
Donations can be sent to The Anchor House Foundation, 482 Centre St., Trenton, NJ 08611 or online at www.anchorhouseride.org as a general gift in Dick's memory.
Services and interment will be privately held by the family.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020