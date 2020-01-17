|
Rita C. Cooper of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Rita was born Nov. 20, 1930 to the late William F. and Mary Meyers Connelly in Philadelphia, Pa. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mae Connelly McCollian, and her loving nephew, Frank McCollian.
Rita attended St. Helena's Elementary School and graduated in 1948 from Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls in Philadelphia, Pa.
She retired from Sears in Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, Pa., moving to Port Charlotte in 1988 where she was employed by Publix stores located in Englewood, Fla.
Rita was the beloved wife for 68 years to David J. Cooper. They were teenage sweethearts, having met in Wildwood, N.J.
Rita will be sadly missed by her four children: Rita M. Cooper, Carol (Frank Hall), David (Jannette), and Marie Fizel. She is lovingly remembered by her nine grandchildren: Maria Hill, Aindrea (Billy Estes), Kathryn (Barry Hall); Phillip and Nicholas Cooper; and Derek, Austin, Kyle, and Meredith Fizel. Rita was blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Stephen Hill, Michael (dec.) and Kristopher Lamb; Billy Jr. and Emily Estes; Scarlett Cooper; and Graham and Lincoln Hall.
Services will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, 1000 West Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 17, 2020