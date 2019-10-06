|
Rita Henninger, passed peacefully at her home at Ann's Choice, Warminster on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. She was 96.
Beloved widow of George R. Henninger and devoted mother of George Henninger (Diane) of New Hope and Vero Beach, FL and Dr. Maria Toth (John) of Bensalem.
Rita was active in the northeast Philadelphia community of Lawncrest, relentlessly leading the initiative to secure a branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. She was also a past president of the Woman's Club of Lawncrest and in recognition of her service to the community, the parade marshall of the annual Lawncrest Fourth of July celebration and parade.
A resident of Ann's Choice in Warminster for the past twelve years, Rita was active in the library operation in Bayberry Grove, an Ambassador for Ann's Choice and a volunteer for the Benevolent Fund and the community shop, The Treasure Chest.
Her family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. until her funeral service begins at 12 Noon at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be privately held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund. Checks should be made out to "Ann's Choice Restricted Fund" (Benevolent Fund and Rita Henninger in the memo section of the check) and sent to Robin Kaufold, Philanthropy Manager, Ann's Choice, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019