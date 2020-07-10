Rita L. Costantino of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 72.
Born in Trenton, N.J., she was a graduate of Trenton High School.
She had resided in Yardley-Makefield for the past 42 years. Rita and her husband Andy took great joy in raising their family in Yardley. She was active in the community, serving for a time as a Republican Committeewoman in Yardley Borough, a member of Friends of Lake Afton, the Yardley Historical Association, and the final President of the Yardley Elementary School PTO. She spent several decades teaching preschool and was loved and respected by many families and children in the area.
Rita was a talented writer, publishing in Accent Magazine as part of The Courier Times and later becoming a much-read columnist with her "Our Town" column featured in The Yardley News.
Rita is survived by her husband, Andrew S. Costantino; her son, Andrew Costantino and husband, Ian Molish, of Jenkintown, Pa.; three daughters, Marcia Robinson and husband, Michael, of Langhorne, Beth Brunette and husband, Glenn, of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., and Paige Costantino and husband, Chris Tretola, of Yardley, and five grandchildren, Eliza, Marissa and Amanda Robinson, and Alex and Jason Brunette.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley. A graveside service will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamilton Township, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lupus Foundation of America at support.lupus.org
, would be appreciated.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardleyfitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com