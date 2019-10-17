Home

Rita Lee Turetzky

Rita Lee Turetzky of Marlton died Tuesday at home. She was 81.

Born in Trenton, she had resided in Lower Makefield, Pa. for many years before moving to Marlton. She was a real estate investor who had several properties in the area.

Rita was the daughter of the late Al Abrahmson (Rae) and Harriet Altholz (David), and wife of the late Barney Turetzky.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Howard R. (Karen), her granddaughter, Baylee, grandson, Jacob, and her beloved cat, Fluffy.

Funeral services are being held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 (today), at the Workers of Truth Cemetery, Cedar Lane, Hamilton Township.

Riverside Memorial Chapels,

Ewing Township
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 17, 2019
