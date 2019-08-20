|
|
Rita M. O'Hara of Burlington Township, N.J. died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse, Philadelphia, Pa. She was 59.
Born in Philadelphia, a daughter of Arthur I. McNally and the late Rita Krout McNally, Rita was formerly of Yardley, Pa. and resided in Burlington for the past 27 years.
A graduate of Bishop Conwell HS and Kings College, Rita worked in the hospitality industry as an operations manager, most recently as a home based meetings and events planner for BCD Travel of Chicago, Ill. She had an amazing focus on being involved with family and friends in her community. Rita always had time to listen and lend a hand.
She is survived by her husband, Brian M. O'Hara; her son, Connor M. O'Hara; her daughter, Shannon R. O'Hara; her father, Arthur I. McNally and his wife, Sharon McNally; two brothers, Michael and Thomas McNally; and her sister, Marybeth Fairchild.
Rita's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville, Pa. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the Tara Miller Melanoma Foundation through our personalized page at givingpages.upenn.edu/rememberingrita.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley, Pa.
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 20, 2019