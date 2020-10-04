Rita Marie (Romanowski) Paluszkiewicz of Bensalem passed away peacefully Sept. 29, 2020, at home. She was 93.



Rita and her husband were the owners of Alvin Caterers. She was a founding member of St. Ephrem Church in Bensalem and had an unwavering devotion to her faith. She was also active in the Senior groups at both St. Ephrem Church and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. During her more active years, Rita enjoyed Ballroom Dancing, gardening and she loved to travel.



She was the wife of the late Alvin; devoted mother of Dale P. (the late Michael) Myrtetus and Denise (James) Pitonyak; beloved grandmother of Jennifer (Michael) Peruzzi, Lauren Pitonyak, Maryrose (Matt) Myrtetus-Nunn, and Elizabeth (Jeff) Myrtetus-Kahn. Loving great-grandmother of Gabriella, Eliza, and Finn.



Services will be held privately.



Fluehr Funeral Home,



Bensalem



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store