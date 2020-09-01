Rita McCole of Ewing, N.J. passed away at her home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was 69.Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she graduated from Bishop Conwell High School in Levittown, Pa. After graduating, Rita worked for Bell Telephone, then Verizon for more than 30 years before retiring as a supervisor.She enjoyed traveling and gardening, and was a fiercely devoted mother, grandmother, and friend.Rita is survived by her loving significant other, Jake Woolverton; her daughter, Devon Groch; her son, Michael Groch and wife, Amy Matlack; her sister, Barbara Murphy; brothers, James Jr., William, Dennis, and Daniel McCole; granddaughter, Jocelyn; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rita (Gaffney) McCole.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Parkside Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 1584 Parkside Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638, where family and friends may pay their respects from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Fountain Lawn Memorial Park, 545 Eggert Crossing Rd., Ewing, NJ 08638.Please visit Rita's tribute page at the funeral home's web site below.Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home,Ewing, N.J.