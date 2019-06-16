|
|
Rita N. Gasperini passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Florida. She was 92.
She was born in Edwardsville, Pa. and was a longtime resident of Langhorne Manor. Rita worked for Bell Telephone for 40 years; she started there part time at the age of 16 as a telephone operator, ultimately reaching managerial level. She was extremely dedicated; a "pioneer" in a sense that times were very different than they are now for working women.
Rita was a very generous woman, but very private at the same time. She never spoke a bad word about anyone.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Sarafino "Sy" Gasperini, her brother, Frank Nefoske, and her sister, Eleanor Goodlunis.
Rita is survived by her son, Gary Gasperini and his wife, Cindi; her granddaughters, Samantha, Mia and Sienna, all of Fort Myers, Fla.; her sister, Theresa Brown of Cape Coral, Fla.; her niece, Christine Mattioli of Tampa, Fla.; and her nephew, John Goodlunis and his wife, Debra, and their daughter, Deanne of Cape Coral, Fla.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or donations, you could display an act of kindness in her memory.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 16, 2019