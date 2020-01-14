|
Rita Victoria (Castor) Capodici passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Jefferson Health Bucks County Campus. She was 89.
Born and raised in Bristol, Pa., Rita resided there until she married and moved to Levittown to raise their family. She was a homemaker and loved to crochet and sew for herself as well as others, even working as a seamstress for a bridal store at one time.
She volunteered at Lower Bucks Hospital for over 15 years in the heart station, where she was so happy to see many fellow Bristolians she knew growing up.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Josephine Castor, her husband of 60 years, Michael J. Capodici, as well as her brother, Joseph.
She was the devoted mother of two sons, Carl and his wife, Joanna (Koble) and Robert, grandmother to Gabrielle, and great grandmother to Jeremy. She is also survived by three sisters- in-law, Theresa Rentner, Joan Capodici, and Gioiella Castor, and will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her many friends who were like family in Lamont Plaza.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery on Friday morning.
