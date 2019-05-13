|
Rita Widmayer Kroger passed to her eternal life on May 9, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 96.
Rita was the devoted wife of the late Gordon S. Kroger and was also a mother, grandmother, sister, volunteer, and experienced world traveler. She was the loving mother of Richard S. (Diana), Donald J. (Margaret), and Wayne E. (Kelly). She was also the loving grandmother of Matthew, and three other grandchildren, and sister of Shirley Creed of Silver Spring, Md. Rita held a special place in her heart for her daughters-in-law, Diana and Kelly; she always considered them to be the daughters she never had.
Rita was an outgoing person who was more interested in other people's lives and accomplishments. She traveled the world with her sister and her late husband, Peter Creed. They traveled to Europe, the U.K. (including Ireland and Scotland), Alaska, Hawaii, western Canada, China, and the Caribbean. Rita mentioned how much she enjoyed the week she spent with Diana and Richard in Marco Island, Fla. She would always say "just give me time to pack a few things and I'll be ready to go."
For almost 20 years, Rita was the office manager of a dermatologist's office in northeast Philadelphia, after raising her family. After retirement, she volunteered at Holy Redeemer HomeCare and Hospice in Meadowbrook, Pa.
The family would like to publicly thank the staff at the Brookdale Northampton Assisted Living facility in Richboro, Pa., for their love, care and support to Rita over the last two and a half years. The family also wishes to especially recognize and express gratitude to Ms. Arleen Brad and her staff in the Clare Bridge unit at Brookdale in the last year of Rita's life.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Rita's life beginning with her viewing from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940. Her interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rita's name to Aid for Friends, 12271 Townsend Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 13, 2019