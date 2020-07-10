Rita Wilkinson peacefully passed at Chandler Hall on Monday, July 6, 2020. Rita graced the world with her sweet heart for 101 wonderful years.Born and raised in Nanticoke, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Anna Mae (Keating) and Stephen Polnasek.She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur G. Wilkinson, her son, Robert F. Wilkinson, and brothers, William and Carl Polnasek.Rita was a longtime resident of Bristol Township Rockdale section, where she and her husband raised their family. Years later she moved to Langhorne, where she resided with her daughter and family.She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Chalela (Dennis), her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Bartkovich (Mike), Jeffery Chalela, Stephen Chalela (Julie), and Kristin Bagnell (Dan), and great grandchildren, Michael and Jenny Bartkovich, and Luca and Paulina Chalela.She was a communicant of St. Andrew Church in Newtown. Deeply devoted to her Catholic faith, Rita was rarely seen without prayer cards and a rosary in hand; always with the thoughts of others in her prayers and intentions. Her faith carried her through many of life's trials with unwavering resilience, and no matter what struggle she was faced with, Rita was never without a smile and her gentle spirit.Although she will be deeply missed by her family, they will carry on her unconditional love knowing they have years of precious memories.The family wishes to thank all the staff of Friends Nursing Home for their compassionate care helping Rita on this last part of her journey and for always holding her hand.Friends and family are invited to share in Rita's Life Celebration from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Andrew's Church, Newtown, Pa., with her Funeral Mass beginning at 11:30 a.m. A private family burial will follow.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in Rita's name to The Chandler Hall Employee Appreciation Fund would be greatly appreciated.Swartz Givnish of Newtown