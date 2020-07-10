1/1
Rita Wilkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Wilkinson peacefully passed at Chandler Hall on Monday, July 6, 2020. Rita graced the world with her sweet heart for 101 wonderful years.

Born and raised in Nanticoke, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Anna Mae (Keating) and Stephen Polnasek.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur G. Wilkinson, her son, Robert F. Wilkinson, and brothers, William and Carl Polnasek. 

Rita was a longtime resident of Bristol Township Rockdale section, where she and her husband raised their family. Years later she moved to Langhorne, where she resided with her daughter and family.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Chalela (Dennis), her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Bartkovich (Mike), Jeffery Chalela, Stephen Chalela (Julie), and Kristin Bagnell (Dan), and great grandchildren, Michael and Jenny Bartkovich, and Luca and Paulina Chalela.

She was a communicant of St. Andrew Church in Newtown. Deeply devoted to her Catholic faith, Rita was rarely seen without prayer cards and a rosary in hand; always with the thoughts of others in her prayers and intentions. Her faith carried her through many of life's trials with unwavering resilience, and no matter what struggle she was faced with, Rita was never without a smile and her gentle spirit.

Although she will be deeply missed by her family, they will carry on her unconditional love knowing they have years of precious memories.

The family wishes to thank all the staff of Friends Nursing Home for their compassionate care helping Rita on this last part of her journey and for always holding her hand.

Friends and family are invited to share in Rita's Life Celebration from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Andrew's Church, Newtown, Pa., with her Funeral Mass beginning at 11:30 a.m. A private family burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in Rita's name to The Chandler Hall Employee Appreciation Fund would be greatly appreciated.

Swartz Givnish of Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Service
10:30 - 11:15 AM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved