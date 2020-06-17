Rob Borden Jr.
Rob Borden, Jr., of New York City, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. He was 52.

He was born on June 1, 1968, in Trenton, N.J., the son of the late Robert, Sr. and Sandra (Settelen) Borden.

Rob grew up in Bucks County, Pa. and has resided in the Little Italy neighborhood in Manhattan for the past 20 years. He was previously employed as a project manager in finance and later at Irving Plaza, and was currently working towards his bachelor's degree in computer science at the New York City College of Technology.

Rob was described by family and friends as spartan but with style, a generous soul who was always willing to share, and as someone who was quick to both relive and create cherished memories. He loved traveling the world, visiting such places as London, Amsterdam, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. His last trip was flying First Class, Seat 1A, on the way to visit his beloved family in the Northeastern PA mountains. Rob's hobbies and interests included his love for Night of a Thousand Stevies, chatting with folks from all walks of life, collecting pink pigs, playing pool, and enjoying a good campfire. He touched countless lives, adored his family, and will be missed by all who knew him, including his Pug, Cici.

He is survived by his two sisters, Barbara Deitrick, of Osage Beach, MO, and Ann Borden, of Granville Summit, Pa.; his brother, Joseph Borden, of Granville Summit, PA; nieces and nephews, Sean, Jaymie, Daniel, Derrick, Kelly, Brendon, Holly, and Amber; several cousins; and many dear friends. He is also survived by his long-time companion, Stevin Azo Michels, also of New York City.

In keeping with Rob's wishes, he will leave this world with some lace and paper flowers in hand. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of his family.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
