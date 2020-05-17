Home

Robert A. Blystone

Robert A. Blystone Obituary
Robert A. Blystone died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90.

Born and raised in Butler Junction, Pa., Mr. Blystone has been a resident of Bristol Township for the past 57 years. He was the son of the late Clarence and Mary (Lore) Blystone and brother of the late William (Jessie) and Howard Blystone.

He was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish.

Until retiring at 65, Mr. Blystone was employed with the former Dial Corporation in Bristol Boro. He then went on to work at the Acme Market in Levittown for 16 years.

A proud U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Blystone was a member of the VFW in Freeport, Pa.

He enjoyed trips to Long Beach Island, fishing and going to the YMCA in Fairless Hills. He also enjoyed playing Canasta with his late wife.

Beloved husband of the late Nancy A. (Ruffner) and loving father of the late Mark A. Blystone, Mr. Blystone is survived by his devoted children, Robert M., Gail A., Glenn D., and Brian S. (Susan) Blystone.

He will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Michael, (Carolann), Christine (Johnny), Brian (Jackie), Sheena (Jeffrey), Greg (Kate), Brian (Briana), Melissa and Audrey; 14 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren (expecting his 3rd); and his loyal companions, Dutchess, Bella, and Diesel.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Blystone's name may be made to Chandler Hall Health Services, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown, PA 18940 or to Hope for the Animals, PO Box 877, Morrisville, PA 19067.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020
