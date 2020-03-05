|
|
Robert A. Casile of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks in Langhorne, surrounded by his loving family. He was 77.
Born and raised in South Philadelphia, he had been a resident of Bristol for the past 45 years. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He also retired from Redners Markets produce department.
Bobby enjoyed taking trips to the race track and playing the horses, enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers and Eagles, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roseann (Pietropaulo) Casile, his parents, Pasquale and Rachel Casile, his siblings, Dominic, Felix, Salvatore Casile, Catherine Sheerer and Gilda DeFelice.
Bobby will be greatly missed by his brothers, John and Anthony Casile and his wife, Diane. He will also be greatly missed by his sister-in- law, Diane Foerst and her husband, John, the love of his life, his niece, Britney, nephew, Dan, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. His Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Church. Interment will follow at St. Mark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the / , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 5, 2020