Robert Albert Hamilton Sr.
Robert A. "Bob" Hamilton Sr. of Bristol Borough passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital. He was 79.

Born Aug. 13, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank and Charlotte Hamilton. He had been a Bristol Borough resident for over 30 years.

Mr. Hamilton served his country honorably in the U.S. Army as a tanker.

He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. He enjoyed watching Old Westerns, but what he enjoyed most was going out to breakfast with his family. His standard order was "Two pieces of crispy bacon, two eggies, white toast and home fries."

He is survived by his loving children, Marie Cooperman (Barry), Robert Hamilton Jr., Frank Hamilton (Maria), and Jaime Nazworth (David), and was the devoted Pop-pop of Joseph IV, Stephen, Rachael, Ashley, Robert III, Brittany, Bradley, Matthew, Craig, Alex, Brandon, Aaron, Alyssa, Kayla, and Makayla, and the loving "Old" Pop-pop to 13 great- grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Hamilton, and sister, Janet Gorry. He is also survived by two sisters, Madge Wherrity and Nancy Baldwin, along with many nieces and nephews.

Interment will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Attendees need to be there no later than 11:15 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
