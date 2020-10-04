Robert Allan Beckelman (Bob) passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he lived with his eldest son and daughter-in-law. He was previously a long-time resident of Yardley, Pa. He was 95.
Bob was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on April 30, 1925. He graduated from the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York, in 1947 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in engineering and thereafter was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps. In 1949, he was assigned to the Atomic Energy Program and, after serving at Keesler Air Force Base and Sandia Base, he did duty as a First Lieutenant at Los Alamos as part of a team that assembled atomic bombs and trained flight crews on the use of nuclear weapons. He experienced firsthand nuclear bomb tests conducted in Nevada during 1952. Bob also served as a First Lieutenant in the Strategic Air Command in Sculthorpe, England and El Paso, Texas; and as a Captain at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas. He resigned from the military as a United States Air Force Reserve Captain in October 1953 and returned to civilian life.
Bob joined J. Chein & Co. (later Chein Industries) in 1953, a noted toy company founded by family members that began operating in 1903 and manufactured colorful lithographed metal toys. The company continued to manufacture toys until 1976, when it switched its focus to housewares. He was an owner of the company from 1953 to 1987 when the business was sold, and during that time he served in various capacities, including Manufacturing Manager, Executive Vice President, and President. In later life, Bob volunteered as a math tutor, helping adults prepare for GED exams, as well as an SAT math tutor. As a volunteer at the Bucks County Prison, Bob assisted people with math and decision-making skills. He greatly enjoyed tennis, swimming, and other athletic activities; and was an avid Army and Eagles football fan.
Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Peggy J. Hoffman Beckelman, whom he married in 1947; and by his second wife, Lynn Rabinowitz, whom he married in 1994. His son, Mark Beckelman; his sister, June Guicharnaud; his sister-in-law, Marion Sachs; his brother-in-law, Irving Sachs; and his nephew, Richard Sachs also predeceased him.
Bob is survived by his son, John A. Beckelman (Marsha); his daughter, Barbara A. Beckelman (Susan); his daughter-in-law, Linda Beckelman (Mark, deceased); and his grandchildren Tyler M. Beckelman (Anne); Scott Beckelman (Lauren); and Lindsey Beckelman. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Clara and Reid Shaw-Beckelman; Elsie and Sabrina Beckelman; nephew Jim Sachs (JoAnn) and niece Pat Sachs (Tom, deceased). He is additionally survived by blended family members David Rabinowitz (Kathy) and Rachel Rabinowitz Reiss (Adam), along with their children Natasha, Jordyn, Jacob and Addison.
As requested by Bob, no memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to support the Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329 (https://melanoma.org
); or to support the Penn Frontotemporal Degeneration Center, 3 West Gates, University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, 3400 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (ftd.med.upenn.edu
).