Mr. Robert Allen Knapp of Bensalem, Pa. passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the age of 81.
Bob was born to Charles and Emma Knapp on Nov. 29, 1938 in Allentown, Pa. He grew up with five brothers and sisters. In 1962, he joined the U.S. Air Force and after training was assigned to Grand Forks AFB. There he met Teddy Watts. They were married in 1967 and enjoyed 52 years together.
After moving to Philadelphia, Bob pursued a fulfilling career as a technical writer in the defense industry.
A lifelong learner, Bob graduated magna cum laude from The College of New Jersey (formerly Trenton State College), and received certificates from the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University, and other institutions.
Bob is survived by his wife, Teddy; his sons, Curtis and Michael; his sisters, Eunice Snook and Linda Hoy; his brothers, Charles and James; and his grandchildren, Fox, Lula, and Huck.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Emma, and his sister, Charlotte.
Cremation took place Thursday, Jan. 2. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Rosedale Memorial Park.
The family is grateful for condolences, but declines flowers. Memorial donations may be sent to Bensalem Senior Citizens Association, 1850 Byberry Rd., Bensalem PA 19020.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 3, 2020