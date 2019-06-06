|
Robert B. Peltz of Bristol passed away on June 5, 2019. He was 77.
He was born to the late Bruce and Doris (Bartle) Peltz in Bristol, Pa. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1966. He previously worked as a dispatcher for Factor Truck Service.
Robert coached and managed Bristol Little League for many years. He enjoyed researching his ancestry, coin collecting, model trains, and his monthly lunch with friends. Robert was also an avid Philly sports fan. He will be deeply missed.
Robert is survived by his wife, Karin (Tyni) Peltz; sons, Robert Peltz, Steven Peltz (Aundreay), Scott Peltz, and Christopher Peltz; siblings, Beverly Rangnow and David Peltz (Emily); grandchildren, Brianna, Madison, Steven Jr., TJ, and Mackenzie Peltz; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering from 9 to 11 a.m. June 8, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, located at 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Robert will be laid to rest in Bristol Cemetery.
