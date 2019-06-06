Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Peltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Peltz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert B. Peltz Obituary
Robert B. Peltz of Bristol passed away on June 5, 2019. He was 77.

He was born to the late Bruce and Doris (Bartle) Peltz in Bristol, Pa. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1966. He previously worked as a dispatcher for Factor Truck Service.

Robert coached and managed Bristol Little League for many years. He enjoyed researching his ancestry, coin collecting, model trains, and his monthly lunch with friends. Robert was also an avid Philly sports fan. He will be deeply missed.

Robert is survived by his wife, Karin (Tyni) Peltz; sons, Robert Peltz, Steven Peltz (Aundreay), Scott Peltz, and Christopher Peltz; siblings, Beverly Rangnow and David Peltz (Emily); grandchildren, Brianna, Madison, Steven Jr., TJ, and Mackenzie Peltz; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering from 9 to 11 a.m. June 8, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, located at 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Robert will be laid to rest in Bristol Cemetery.

To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit the web site listed below.

Molden Funeral Chapel &

Cremation Service, Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molden Funeral Chapel
Download Now