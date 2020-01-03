|
Robert B. Wright passed away peacefully in his home in Washington Crossing surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. He was 83.
Born Jan. 26, 1936, Bob was the son of the late Donald and Ann Wright, and brother of Carole W. Caswell (John). He grew up in Copiague, Long Island, N.Y. and graduated from Lindenhurst High School. He then went on to double major in Industrial Engineering and Industrial Management at Georgia Institute of Technology. While at Georgia Tech, Bob was a member of the Chi Psi fraternity.
After graduation he joined the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps as a special agent and served in Korea. After Korea, he joined IBM and had a distinguished 25-year career as an Executive, which took him and his family to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Boulder, Colo., San Jose, Calif., Princeton, N.J. and White Plaines, N.Y. until his retirement.
In his leisure time he was an avid reader, pet walker/sitter, loved watching The Hallmark Channel and vacationing in Hilton Head, S.C. He was an active member of the Newtown Lions Club.
Nothing made Bob happier than his family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lois A. Wright; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Renzi and Dr. Michael Renzi; daughter, Michelle Jackman; grandsons, Dr. Michael Renzi (Devon), Austin Renzi (Kaitlyn), Tim Renzi, Taylor Renzi, and Brian Jackman; and great-granddaughters, Stella Renzi and Eleanor Renzi.
He will be deeply missed by his loving family and by all who came to know him.
The visitation and service was held Thursday, Jan. 2, at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home in Newtown. A graveside burial will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , and/or CHOP Foundation (Children's Hospital of Philadelphia).
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 3, 2020