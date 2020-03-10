Home

Robert Bonser

Robert Bonser Obituary
Robert Bonser passed away at his home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was 79.

Born in Palmerton, Pa., Mr. Bonser has been a resident of Levittown for the past 43 years.

Until his retirement, he was employed with Princeton University as a Student Loan Manager.

Mr. Bonser enjoyed a good round of golf, bowling, and playing pool.

He was a member of the Middletown and Bristol Senior Centers.

His greatest enjoyment was spending time in Villas, N.J.

Beloved husband of 43 years to Catherine "Cass" (Tighe), Mr. Bonser is the loving father of the late George and Barry Cosby.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m.

The Rite of Committal will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

Levittown, Pa.


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 10, 2020
