Robert Bruce Creighton
Robert Bruce Creight of Newtown, Pa. died on November 4, 2020 at Crestview Nursing Home. He was 78.

Born in Abington, Pa., he was a life-long Newtown resident.

Bob attended Council Rock School District. He worked at Agway for a number of years and was a self-employed machinist and welder. Known in the area for his passion for restoring tractors, Bob was happiest when he was tinkering in his garage. He was an avid listener of news radio and will be remembered for his ability to have deep conversations with anyone he met. Bob also found joy in taking care of the local stray cat population.

In recent years, Bob was blessed to be cared for by the staff at the LIFE St. Mary program. He enjoyed making friends with his drivers, nurses, aides, therapists, and fellow seniors. He decorated his home with the art he created there and shared the happy memories he made at the program with his family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Mary Wambold Creighton, and siblings Barbara Erb, Linda Gray, Edith Dimmick, and Richard Creighton.

He is survived by siblings, William Creighton, Jane Bowman, Carol (Ben) Douglas, Kathryn Parry, and Susan (Bill) Wendell. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews. His kind, gentle nature will be missed.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

swartzgivnish.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
