Robert C. Bray Sr. died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, at the age of 85.
Born in Gloucester, Mass., Mr. Bray was raised in Bristol Boro and was a 1953 graduate of Bristol High School. He had resided in Falls Township since 1960.
Until his retirement in 1994, Mr. Bray was employed with Rohm and Haas as a Foreman for 38 years, where he also was a member of the Rohm and Haas Fire Division.
Upon his retirement, he joined Levittown Fire Company #1 and was a former Assistant Chief of Bristol Volunteer Fire Company #6. Mr. Bray was a founding member of a CB Club that monitored emergency communications.
He enjoyed bowling with his wife. They were avid campers and toured the country several times.
Beloved husband of the late Roberta "Bobbi" (Burisky), Mr. Bray was the loving father of Robert C. Bray Jr. (Cathy), Steven J. Bray, and Michael A. Bray (Karen). He was the devoted grandpop of Allyson Morcom (Drew), Matthew, Andrew, Beth Ann, Brittany, James (Brianna) and Ashley Bray; proud great grandpop of Riley and Cole Morcom and Mason Bray; and dear brother of Dolores Schnepp and Gloria Devine (Lee). He will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services will be held at a future date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 12, 2020