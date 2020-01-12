|
|
Robert C. Broschart of Pendleton, Ind., died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was 84.
Born April 16, 1935 in Harrisburg, Pa., Robert was a member of the first graduating class of Central Bucks High School in Doylestown in 1953, and a member of the Catholic Church. He entered the U.S. Army in 1954, and was honorably discharged in 1957 as a veteran of the Korean War.
Survivors include his three children, Robert C. Broschart Jr. (Patti), John E. Broschart (Pam) and Ann Broschart, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty C. Broschart, his parents, Eugene and Frances Broschart, his sister, Kathleen, and brother, Eugene Jr.
The viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, with service immediately following, at Wilson St. Pierre Service and Crematory, Lahm Chapel, 211 E. State St., Pendleton, IN 46064.
Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Wilson St. Pierre Service and Crematory,
Pendleton, Ind.
www.wilsonstpierre.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020