Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
830 Highland Road
Newtown, PA
Robert D. Curley


1947 - 2019
Robert D. Curley Obituary
Robert "Bob" Curley of Richboro passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He was 71.

Born Oct. 31, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late John "Dick" and Doris (Pulsford) Curley. Bob lived in Richboro for the last 39 years. He served his country with the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1968. He was the president and owner of TSD Resources.

Bob enjoyed playing golf, bird watching, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by the love of his life for the past 14 years, Karen Ackerman; two daughters, Christine Durkovic and Amy Campbell (Andrew); his son, Robert Curley (Trisha); six grandchildren, Bradley, Megan, Kasey, Colin, Caitlyn, and Madelyn; two brothers, John "Jack" (Cindy) and Steve; and sister, Doris (Richard).

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, William "Bill" Curley.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940, where his ashes will be scattered.

Contributions in Bob's name may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice Care, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940. The family appreciates their outstanding care and kindness in Bob's time of need.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 7, 2019
