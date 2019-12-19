Home

Robert D. Haul

Robert D. Haul Obituary
Robert D. "Bob" Haul passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Lori (Woytovitch); the dearest father of Shawn, Chrissy Truglio (Anthony) and Nick (Rachel); PopPop of Anthony, Hailey, Chase and Madison; and brother of Jill Indelicato (Michael) and Jamie Alexander. He is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Bob was a loyal Philadelphia sports fan and an avid sports enthusiast.

Relatives, friends and co-workers of Abington Hospital are invited to his viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 (before the Philadelphia Eagles game - "Go Birds!") at the L.A.DiGiacomo Inc. Funeral Home, 1055 Southampton Road., Philadelphia. Another viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19116, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

Guckin Funeral Mansion,

Philadelphia

guckinfuneralmansion.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 19, 2019
