Robert D. Vile, Jr., of Warminster (Southampton) passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Bob was 85.
He was the son of the late Kathryn nee Ackley and Robert D. Vile, Sr.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Eleanor nee O'Neil; children, Robert J., Daniel J. (Janice), Diane K. Lavery (James), Timothy C. (Wendy), Stephen M., & Jennifer A. Bankos (Gregory); grandchildren, Corinne Paris (Christopher), Erica Vile (Kristen), Andrew Vile, Dustin Vile (Rachel), Kaitlyn Vandegrift (Rob), Allison Vile, James Lavery (Sarah), Evan Vile (Emily), Maura Lavery, Troy Vile, Daniel R.Vile, Katherine Vile, & Patrick Bankos; great-grandson, Christopher Michael Paris; siblings, Gerald J. (Eileen), Charles G. (Bettie), Marian Martin, Carol Raskay, and Kathleen Lindsay; plus many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bob was born in Philadelphia, grew up in the Olney neighborhood and attended St. Helena's Catholic school and then North Catholic High School. He joined the 101st Airborne division of the US Army where he was a field medic. On discharge, he worked in quality control in manufacturing and attended Rider College in the evenings while starting a young family.
He then started his own hauling business and a few years later joined together with his two brothers and started United Disposal Systems. He owned his business for 20 years and then after selling it, he went back into quality control at Penn Manufacturing where he was currently employed.
Bob was an avid sportsman who enjoyed, fishing, hunting, and golf. He was very involved in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Bob was always learning or researching topics of interest. He enjoyed traveling, summers in Ocean City with his family, and attending senior golf clinics with his wife.
At the request of Bob's family and due to the current public health concerns, a celebration of Bob's life will be announced and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Robert D. Vile, Jr., may be sent to the P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting the website below.
McGhee Funeral Home
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020