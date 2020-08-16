Robert E. "Bob" Ball transitioned to the next life Sunday, August 9, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born in Trenton, NJ September 12, 1946 to Earle and "Deanie" Jones Ball, both of whom pre-deceased him. He was a resident of Cinnaminson, NJ in recent years, and more recently of Brigantine.



Bob grew up in Morrisville, Pa., was a graduate of Pennsbury High School, and proudly served as a United States Marine.



He was retired, having previously worked in financial services for several car dealerships. Bob was an avid boater and history buff, and he enjoyed travel and his dogs.



Besides his parents, Bob was pre-deceased by his sister Diane Ball Cissorsky, and his brother, Richert "Rick" Ball. He is survived by his dear friend, Tina Taylor; a brother, Earle William "Bill" Ball, Sr., husband of Nancy Dilliplane, of Howell, NJ; and cousins Deborah Southwick Farley and Les Bohony.



Services will be private. To make a donation in Bob's memory, please consider the Animal Welfare Association, A-509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043.



