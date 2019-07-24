|
|
Robert E. Cook of Bensalem passed away suddenly Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was 83.
Robert was born in Philadelphia and was a lifelong resident of Bensalem. He was the owner and operator of Cook Transport for over 50 years.
Robert enjoyed trips to Atlantic City with his wife Shirley and he loved having family gatherings.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 53 years, Shirley A. (Transue). Robert is also survived by his three loving children, Robert J. Cook, Shirley Ann Raffa (Keith) and Joseph R. Cook; his siblings, Thomas R. Cook and Elizabeth Steele; and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his son, William J. Cook; and his siblings, Clarence, Catherine "Cassy", William and Charles Cook.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, and again Friday, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 24, 2019