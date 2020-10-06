1/1
Robert E. Gearing
Robert E. Gearing passed away peacefully at his home in Yardley on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.  He was 92.

He is survived by Jane, his wife of 64 years; son, Robert E. Gearing II (Terry Gearing); daughters, Denita Joy Gearing and Heidi Gearing; his grandchildren, Madeline Butterly (Trevor Body), Dr. Mary Gearing (Owen Guldner), Dennis Butterly (James Barnes), Shannon Butterly; and great- grandson, Jasper Barnes Butterly.

Robert was born in Uniontown, Pa. on Aug. 19, 1928.  He went to Latrobe, Pa. High School, along with Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers of TV fame), and Arnold Palmer (the golf champion).  He regaled the family with innumerable stories about the two famous legends.

Robert served in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 1948. He graduated from St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., and received his Doctorate in Social Studies from Montclair State in New Jersey. Mr. Gearing taught Social Studies in Maplewood, South Orange, N.J. for over 25 years and worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Maplewood from 1956-1981.  He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, and a member of Holy Trinity Church in Morrisville, Pa.

Robert shared his birthday with Mickey Mouse. Disney world was one of his favorite places to go for 13 years while he had a vacation home in West Palm Beach, Fla. He also visited the Disneyland parks in Paris and Hong Kong. 

Robert loved the outdoors, and was a member of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, hiked the trail in the 14 states it traverses, and twice climbed Mt. Katahdin, the Northern terminus in Maine.  He traveled extensively to Russia, China, Africa, Germany, England, France, The Netherlands, Italy, Israel, and skied all the Alps.

Robert lived a joyful, glorious and productive life and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be a private Memorial Mass celebrated at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Morrisville, followed by interment with military honors in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.

J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,

Morrisville

www.hooperfuneralchapel.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
