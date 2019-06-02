|
Robert E. Russell passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 76.
Born in Rochester, N.Y., son of the late Sara Russell Luttmann and the late Elliott Russell Sr., and stepson of the late Warren Luttmann, Bob resided in Arizona for many years.
He was a longtime resident of Fairless Hills, graduating from Bishop Egan High School in 1961. Bob was the founder of the LPRA Karate Club, which was located in the Levittown Shopping Center and had achieved his 8th Degree Black Belt in Karate.
A master craftsman and woodworker, Bob created beautiful guitars and grandfather clocks. He also enjoyed photography, videography and was a musician and an accomplished guitar player.
Bob loved everything about the Southwest region of our country and it's nature.
He was the loving father of Robert E. Russell Jr. and Rosanne M. Santos (Curt), the devoted grandfather of Stephen Slemmer (Antoinette), James Slemmer (Lauren) and Alyssa Hanes (Stephen), and proud great-grandfather of Sienna, Ava, Shea, Sloane, Benjamin, and was looking forward to the birth of his sixth great grandchild in July. Bob will also be sadly missed by his siblings, David Russell, Patricia Stallone (Joseph), Elliott Russell Jr. (Mary) and Karen Mazenko (late Ronald); many nieces, nephews, extended family, and his special friend, Susan Malkoon.
Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the , 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462-1641.
