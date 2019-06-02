Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Russell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. Russell Obituary
Robert E. Russell passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 76.

Born in Rochester, N.Y., son of the late Sara Russell Luttmann and the late Elliott Russell Sr., and stepson of the late Warren Luttmann, Bob resided in Arizona for many years.

He was a longtime resident of Fairless Hills, graduating from Bishop Egan High School in 1961. Bob was the founder of the LPRA Karate Club, which was located in the Levittown Shopping Center and had achieved his 8th Degree Black Belt in Karate.

A master craftsman and woodworker, Bob created beautiful guitars and grandfather clocks. He also enjoyed photography, videography and was a musician and an accomplished guitar player.

Bob loved everything about the Southwest region of our country and it's nature.

He was the loving father of Robert E. Russell Jr. and Rosanne M. Santos (Curt), the devoted grandfather of Stephen Slemmer (Antoinette), James Slemmer (Lauren) and Alyssa Hanes (Stephen), and proud great-grandfather of Sienna, Ava, Shea, Sloane, Benjamin, and was looking forward to the birth of his sixth great grandchild in July. Bob will also be sadly missed by his siblings, David Russell, Patricia Stallone (Joseph), Elliott Russell Jr. (Mary) and Karen Mazenko (late Ronald); many nieces, nephews, extended family, and his special friend, Susan Malkoon.

Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the , 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462-1641.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now