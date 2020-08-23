Robert E. Tramo, of Doylestown, Pa. entered eternal rest peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, of complications from cancer at his Buckingham home with his family by his side. He was 84.He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Barbara M. Nickels Tramo who passed in March of this year at age 82 from the ravages of dementia.Born in West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Joseph and Edith Cancelosi Tramo and brother of the late Joseph Tramo, brother in law of the late Anne Tramo Rementer, brother in law of the late Patricia Nickels Tangradi, brother in law of the late Kathleen Nickels and grandfather to the late Jacqueline Tramo.He is survived by his two sons, Robert J. Tramo and his wife Elizabeth of Milford, N.J. and Paul J. Tramo and his wife Mary Beth of Chalfont, and his brothers in law John W. Nickels Jr. of Chalfont and Joseph J. Tangradi of Newtown. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Brendan, Marielle, Connor, Thomas and Melanie.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. until his funeral Mass 12 p.m. in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902. His interment with Military Honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.Please know that when attending, social distancing and masks are required.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in memory of Jacqueline Tramo, 3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19140.Fluehr Funeral Home