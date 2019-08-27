Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
611 Knowles Avenue
Southampton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
611 Knowles Avenue
Southampton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Williams


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Williams Obituary
Robert E. Williams passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. He was 86.

Robert was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to Mary (McAdara) and Percy Williams.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janice (Ciepiela); his children, Christine Williams, Cindy Dillon (Mike), Robin Hoover (John), Sharon Williams and Linda Birnbaum (Robert); his grandchildren, Traci DeFazio (Michael), Kristi Birnbaum, Michael Dillon, Eric Dillon, Ian Murphy, Caitlyn Dillon, Tyler Hoover, and Ronny Hoover; great-grandchildren, Madison and Allison DeFazio; and sisters, Jean Pilchak and Theresa Hainsworth.

Robert was preceded in death by his two brothers and three sisters.

Robert's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham.

In lieu of flowers, Robert's family has requested donations in his name be made to Abington Health Foundation, Abington-Jefferson Hospice, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, or abingtonhealth.org.

Condolences may be sent to the Williams' family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now