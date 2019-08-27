|
Robert E. Williams passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. He was 86.
Robert was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to Mary (McAdara) and Percy Williams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janice (Ciepiela); his children, Christine Williams, Cindy Dillon (Mike), Robin Hoover (John), Sharon Williams and Linda Birnbaum (Robert); his grandchildren, Traci DeFazio (Michael), Kristi Birnbaum, Michael Dillon, Eric Dillon, Ian Murphy, Caitlyn Dillon, Tyler Hoover, and Ronny Hoover; great-grandchildren, Madison and Allison DeFazio; and sisters, Jean Pilchak and Theresa Hainsworth.
Robert was preceded in death by his two brothers and three sisters.
Robert's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham.
In lieu of flowers, Robert's family has requested donations in his name be made to Abington Health Foundation, Abington-Jefferson Hospice, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, or abingtonhealth.org.
