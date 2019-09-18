Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-6050
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Wayne" Edwards


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Wayne" Edwards Obituary
Robert "Wayne" Edwards (Rebel) passed away at Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was 68.

Wayne was born Nov. 8, 1950 to the late Robert and Daisy Edwards in Galax, Va., and moved to Newtown, Pa. when he was 13 years old. He graduated from Council Rock High School in Newtown in 1963.

He worked various jobs and worked at Better Materials in Penns Park, Pa., hauling heavy equipment, oil and stone for 20 years.

Wayne loved his home in Dushore, Pa., hunting, and fishing. He had a wonderful sense of humor.

Wayne was the beloved husband of Helen (Bubeck) for 34 years. He had relatives in Virginia, Florida and North Carolina. He was a loving uncle, great uncle, great-great uncle and great-great-great uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, 659 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.

Donations in Wayne's name may be made to a .

Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,

Southampton
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now