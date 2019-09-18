|
|
Robert "Wayne" Edwards (Rebel) passed away at Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was 68.
Wayne was born Nov. 8, 1950 to the late Robert and Daisy Edwards in Galax, Va., and moved to Newtown, Pa. when he was 13 years old. He graduated from Council Rock High School in Newtown in 1963.
He worked various jobs and worked at Better Materials in Penns Park, Pa., hauling heavy equipment, oil and stone for 20 years.
Wayne loved his home in Dushore, Pa., hunting, and fishing. He had a wonderful sense of humor.
Wayne was the beloved husband of Helen (Bubeck) for 34 years. He had relatives in Virginia, Florida and North Carolina. He was a loving uncle, great uncle, great-great uncle and great-great-great uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, 659 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.
Donations in Wayne's name may be made to a .
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,
Southampton
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 18, 2019