Robert Edwin Brandt died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown at the age of 85.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Mercedes (Hutter) and Lou Brandt, he was raised in New York City and had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County.
Mr. Brandt graduated from Professional Children's High School in New York City while training as an acrobatic tap dancer, a career that he loved from childhood into his mid-20s. As a professional dancer, Mr. Brandt appeared in many U.S. and Canadian cities, including performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York. He also performed in several countries, traveling through Europe, and had lived in Paris, France.
Mr. Brandt appeared in the same shows with many entertainers of "old," including Bob Hope, Lena Horne, Red Skelton, Nat King Cole, Danny Thomas, Bobby Darrin, Connie Francis, the Mills Brothers and the Crew Cuts.
He later had a very successful career/occupation for many years as a Union Carpenter and Foreman.
Mr. Brandt was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.
He was known to all as a true friend and a loving, devoted family man, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Mr. Brandt is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Sandra (Carson) Brandt, and his adoring children, Debra Nelson (Howard) of Southampton, Damon Hunnicutt (Cindi) of Quakertown, Eric Hunnicutt (Christin) of Morrisville and Kevin Hunnicutt (Samantha) of Bensalem. He will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Elke Nelson (Caroline) of New York City, and Jaryd Nelson and Paige Nelson of Southampton, and great grand baby, Brandtley. Mr. Brandt was immensely loved and survived by the Hunnicutt grandchildren, Anabelle, Austin, Marley Rose, Evan and Rocco.
He was preceded in death by his children, Teresa Brandt and Robert A. Brandt, and a sister, Dorothy Wexler.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Bob's loving nurses at Saint Mary Home Care and Chandler Hall Health Services.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019